A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he hit a Subaru while driving on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond Tuesday morning.

Adam Serber, 42, of Casco was attempting to make a left turn onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front of a westbound motorcycle driven by Christopher Noble, 31, of Gray, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Noble was unable to avoid hitting Serber and hit him head-on, officials said. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.