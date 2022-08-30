Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was at the Bangor City Council meeting on Aug. 8 when our elected leaders voted to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

In fact, I testified in favor of this policy. As someone entering my sophomore year at John Bapst, I’ve seen way too much flavored tobacco being used by my classmates, and by other kids throughout the community.

But I really wanted to thank the Bangor City Council for listening. The meeting took several hours, and every city councilor in attendance listened to every person who wanted to speak their mind about flavored tobacco products. I learned a lot during the process, especially the difficult, yet important role our city councilors play.

Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products was important enough to me that it was my first time testifying in front of the city council. I’m happy that the people representing this community gave everyone who showed up the time and attention we deserved to make our voices heard. And I’m especially proud of them for voting to protect us by ending the sale of flavored tobacco in Bangor.

Sophia Ward

Veazie