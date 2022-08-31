Despite extreme weather conditions around the state this summer, it looks like there will be plenty of fall foliage color. You may just have to look a little harder for it.

“It’s all really kind of speculative at this point,” said Aaron Bergdahl, Maine State Forest Service pathologist. “I always tell people weather patterns happen in a mosaic over the state, so there will be a mosaic of color conditions with the foliage.”

That said, areas that were hit hard by the summer’s drought may see peak colors a bit earlier than normal this year, according to Bergdahl. Peak color conditions may also be shorter in those areas.

Fall foliage colors tend to appear first in northern Maine and progress south. The north typically peaks at the end of September into the first part of October, while southern and coastal Maine see peak colors in mid to late October. The colors are generally at their height in central Maine around the middle of October.

Too much moisture is also bad for red colors.

“The heavier rain areas will probably have less bright reds,” Bergdahl said. “Oranges and yellows should be unaffected, though.”

The next few weeks, according to Bergdahl, are crucial for color development in the trees when more rain and anticipated cooler temperatures set up conditions for colorful foliage.

To help people find the best foliage in the fall, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry maintains a website devoted to leaf peeping conditions. Starting Sept. 14, MaineFoliage.com has updated reports on where the colors are, forecasts of peak conditions and historical data.

“My message is always there is enough diversity and variability in the Maine forest and enough variability in weather that you will find the beautiful foliage landscape you are looking for,” Bergdahl said. “You just have to travel around.”