ORONO – Join the Eastern Maine Orchid Society on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our first meeting of the new season.

We will share what we did over the summer with our orchids – what bloomed, what worked well, what didn’t, places we went and things we saw!

There will be a short business meeting and planning for the upcoming October orchid auction. The meeting will be at the Roger Clapp Greenhouse classroom, University of Maine.

EMOS meetings are free and open to the public. EMOS follows the UMaine COVID and masking protocols.

For more information contact Janelle Delicata at 207-944-8822 or Melanie Stanley at 207-408-7988.