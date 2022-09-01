The Hot Suppers return to Lake St. George Brew Co. for an encore performance Sunday, Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. on the big stage. The outdoor stage and spacious seating area provide a perfect backdrop for the beloved Waldo County ensemble. Relax and enjoy a brew around the campfire or stroll to the lake while The Hot Suppers play an extra special dance-worthy set of tunes for the holiday weekend.

The Hot Suppers meld engaging original music with their favorite rock, blues, old country and Americana tunes for a sound that is dynamic, harmonic, rhythmic and electric. Each member of the band lends strong lead and harmony vocals to the mix. Attendees will hear Annadeene Fowler on vocals, Tom Fowler on mandolin and baritone sax, Russ Lloyd on guitar, Jeff Densmore lays a steady beat on percussion, and Adam Nordell will hold the groove on bass while John Pranio ices the cake with country fiddle and bluesy harmonica.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at www.lakestgeorgebrewing.com/tickets. There will be a Crave Maine food truck, 10 LSG craft beers on tap, a selection of wine and cider, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Lake St. George Brewing Co. is located at 4 Marshall Shore Rd. Parking is available on site at no cost. For more information go to www.lakestgeorgebrewing.com/events or call 207-589-3031.