ROCKLAND — Penquis was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from United Midcoast Charities to support Head Start, Early Head Start, and child care services at the Penquis Child Development Center in Rockland.

The Penquis Child Development Center provides early childhood care and education for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age providing safe, positive learning environments, comprehensive services, and high-quality, research-based curriculums that support children’s growth and development. The goal is for children to enter kindergarten ready to be successful in school and later in life.

Research indicates that children and society as a whole reap numerous benefits from high-quality early childhood education. According to the First Five Years Fund, “Studies show that early childhood education has at least a 4X-9X return on investment per dollar and not only benefits the health, education, and development of young children and supports parents currently, but also leads to increased earnings, employment, and safety in the future.”

The families of enrolled children benefit from the program as well. Penquis Child Development uses a two-generational approach, which provides support services to the adults in the family. Also known as a whole family approach, assists families in setting and achieving their housing, education, employment, and financial goals.

“We are grateful to United Midcoast Charities for their support of Knox County children and families,” Mary Kay Hallett, director of Head Start, said of this award. “Providing children access to educational, social, emotional, medical, and nutritional services is an investment in their futures and enhances the well-being of the entire community.”

Penquis is recognized as a quality program by the New England Head Start Association and the State of Maine Quality Rating System. Penquis Child Development strives to develop children to their highest potential, recognizes parents as their prime educators, and assists families in obtaining resources and achieving personal fulfillment. For more information about Penquis Child Development, contact Kelley Graffam at 207-852-0783 or kgraffarm@penquis.org.

Established in 1967, Penquis is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Maine families in becoming healthy, safe, connected, and financially secure. Penquis is Maine’s largest community action agency serving income eligible individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties, with an even broader impact across all 16 counties and through its more than 500 community partnerships. Penquis programs focus on 5 areas: affordable housing, economic security, school readiness, reliable transportation, and healthy lives. Penquis touches the lives of approximately 6,000 people every day and more than 30,000 each year.

United Midcoast Charities energizes Midcoast Maine nonprofit agencies through finance and guidance, supporting a network of resources stronger than any single organization. Its areas of focus are food, housing, health & safety, and economic security.