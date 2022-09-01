Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to mid-70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here, and where to find cooling centers across the state here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 223 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,512 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots are expected to arrive in Maine next week, as the United States Centers for Disease Control decide who the shots will be recommended for.

The end of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 test program will increase demand in Maine. But while pharmacists say it could create a rush for tests as school starts, they do not expect things to get as bad as they were in the winter.

The Maine Center for Disease Control expects more than 20,000 doses of the updated omicron booster to be available next week.

Her comment indicates possible tension between the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Department of Justice.

Madawaska is New England’s third busiest port of entry in automobile traffic and sixth busiest in truck traffic.

The expansion will produce approximately 220 million square feet of LP’s signature product, SmartSide Trim and Siding, per year.

That comes as Bangor Savings Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Maine, posted a record year.

The transit center has been a decade in the making and will serve as the hub for the region’s Community Connector bus service.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is the largest building in Penobscot, and it was once the largest taxpayer in town.

On Friday, Celebration of New Mainers and Climate Action will introduce activists and new Mainers to each other.

Michael Gorman, 58, has devoted his artistic endeavors to shining a light on addiction and its impact, particularly on fishing communities.

Through its intricate networks and partnerships, Allied Extract delivers humanitarian and medical aid to Ukrainians in need.

Last Saturday, black bear hunter Lily Curry cashed in by harvesting her fourth bear since she started hunting them in 2017.

“There are certainly some question marks, but this team should finish much higher than eighth and is a legitimate playoff contender,” Larry Mahoney writes.

The addition of the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Jaxon Gross has the Brewer Witches poised for improvement this year after finishing 1-8 last season.

