STONINGTON – Join Opera House Arts for an evening of traditional folk, originals, and country favorites in the Stonington Opera House lobby on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7-9 p.m. The featured artist is Kate Caldwell, on acoustic guitar and vocals, with special guest Geoffrey Warner, on fiddle, guitar and vocals. The evening will include some of your favorite traditional folk songs by Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, David Mallett, John Denver, Gordon Bok, Judy Collins, Bill Staines and more. Geoff will perform some of his own original songs and fiddle tunes. Thursdays at the Opera House features live music in a casual and welcoming atmosphere. Admission is free. Concessions are available for purchase including snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks. Face mask required.

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Opera House Arts Board member, Kate began singing at age 5 and hasn’t stopped since. Her musical experience includes choral and choir soloist, Community Sing leader, acoustic guitarist and singer, and children’s choir director. Her professional a cappella vocal trio Trinitas performed throughout the Maryland/DC/ Annapolis areas including multiple programs at the Washington National Cathedral, recording three CD’s of music spanning the 9th through the 21st centuries. Following a career in fundraising and development, Kate has recently returned to her folk repertoire, playing favorites by Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, David Mallett, Gordon Bok, Bob Franke, and many others. She loves spending four-plus months in Deer Isle each summer, residing in Severna Park, Maryland outside of Annapolis in the winter. When not singing, Kate enjoys long distance walking, most recently walking 120 miles with her husband along the coast of Portugal. For more information, visit katecaldwell.org.

Geoff started playing guitar at age 12 and learned finger-picking style from a teacher in Rhode Island who learned from Rev. Gary Davis (similar to famed Jorma Kaukonen). Geoff has been playing fiddle since 1973 and has played in numerous string bands from New Orleans to Maine, including New Orleans Jazz Festival. Songwriting through most of his musical journey, Geoff has written over 70 songs and performed solo and with a number of duos and bands, including Archipelago, and the Sheep Island Rovers. Currently he performs solo and with Birds on a Wire, playing gigs throughout Maine. Venues include Opera House Arts, Schoodic Arts, and the Common Ground Fair. He’s recorded on two CDs: “Heartstones” with Katey Branch (2008) and “Archipelago Live with Archipelago” (2018).

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.