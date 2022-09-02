Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read with dismay the recent article from this paper sharing that Maine voters could be subjected to a staggering $127 million in political ads ahead of the November election. That is a gross amount of money, especially since so much of the messaging will likely be negative attacks sponsored by dark money special interest groups. Imagine what else we could do with such funds if they were directed towards something positive instead of tearing down political opponents!

While we can’t do anything to stop this political spending this election, we can fortunately act now to place reasonable campaign spending limits on future elections. I’ve been volunteering for Protect Maine Elections, a campaign that is working across the state to collect the signatures required to place the initiative on the ballot. This effort will go a long way in reclaiming our elections for the Maine people, not the billionaire donors. It’s important and I suggest that folks check out the campaign at http://www.ProtectMaineElections.com.

Linda Dubois

Hamden