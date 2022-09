Bangor 3, Skowhegan 0

The Bangor Rams opened their season with a 3-0 victory over the Skowhegan River Hawks at Cameron Stadium. Eli Herzog, Gabe Berenyi and Beckett Parkin all scored goals while Raiden Sudborough and Sam Ahola contributed assists. Sam Rutledge and Graeme O’Neal combined to make 3 saves for Bangor. For the River Hawks, Orion Dickinson made 8 saves on 13 shots.