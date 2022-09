MDI 4 (1-0), Old Town 2 (0-1)

Opening game for both teams at Old Town and MDI scored 4 unanswered goals to defeat the Coyotes 4-2. Goal scorers for the Trojans were Brandon Marsh (2), Treyan Nelson & Cole Watson 1 each. Aiden Fisichella stopped 10 of 12 for MDI. Grayson Thibeault scored both goals for Old Town while Ian Bryant stopped 12 of 16.