Penobscot Valley 9, Piscataquis Community 1

At Howland, a pair of freshmen combined for 5 goals and 4 assists, as Penobscot Valley rolled past PCHS in both team’s opener 9-1.

Freshman Lila Cummings scored all 3 of her goals in the first half, and also added 2 assists. Rylee Moulton, also a freshman, added 2 goals and 2 assists of her own. Sophomore Ellie Austin tallied 2 goals and an assist as well.

Other goal scorers for PVHS included Ashlyn St. Cyr and Shay Ireland, while Kaya Loring set up her teammates with 2 assists. Goalkeeper Lauryn Smart stopped 4 of 5 shots for the 1-0 Howlers.

Senior Molly Sipple scored a second half goal for the visiting Pirates. Goalie Bella Buehne made 19 saves on 35 shots, who start off the season 0-1 and travel to Dexter next Thursday. Penobscot Valley hosts Searsport on Wednesday.