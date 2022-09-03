Foxcroft Academy 3, Hermon 1

At Foxcroft Academy

Mateo Mendez scored the first of his 2 goals with 7:48 to go in the first half off a pass from Fernando Calderon to put the Ponies up 1-0 at the half.

Mendez also assisted on the Ponies second goal from Lucas Pastor 1:35 into the 2nd half. Colby Oiler headed in a direct kick from Michael Snyer with 24 minutes to go for the Hawks who pressured the FA defense much of the 2nd half. Mendez sealed the game for the 1-0 Ponies off of Baden Mercer assist with 13:49.

Peyton Wellman made 11 saves on 12 Hermon shots for FA.