We at Our Power appreciate that the Bangor Daily News is following the money being spent by Central Maine Power and Versant — millions of dollars combined — in their effort opposing a consumer-owned utility.

I believe the global corporations that own these monopolies are truly afraid of the power of Maine people. Why else would they spend so much of their profits on ridiculous ads to tell us what’s in our best interests?

Mainers were not born yesterday. We know all too well what it’s like to have the worst customer satisfaction in the nation, the most frequent outages, and the 11th highest rates. We see our neighbors in Houlton, Madison, Calais, Van Buren or Kennebunk and we know there is a better way, with rates half as high.

Our Power is proud of its strong, diverse donors. While CMP and Versant’s PR groups are funded by their corporate parents, Our Power has received donations from thousands of Maine people, averaging less than $100 per donation.

Our Power may not have corporate cash, but we do have people power. That’s the power Maine voters believe in.

Emily Rochford

Swanville