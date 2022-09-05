Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Student loans should be for students. I’m not sure why that is now a controversial position. If you borrow money you should have a plan and follow that plan to pay it back. Now, the government is just going to “forgive” debts. People who decided not to go to college and start working or go to trade school should not be paying off the degrees of students who decided to go to Bates, Bowdoin, or Colby. Those are great schools, but why should I have to foot the bill for them?

I’m uncomfortable with the amount of money that’s being spent on seemingly free handouts. Grocery costs were already high enough as is and now the government is basically just handing out free money to college graduates. We need checks and balances on this government to put a brake on all this spending. I’m voting for Bruce Poliquin this November because I need the spending pushing inflation higher to stop.

Blake Winslow

Presque Isle