BANGOR – Eastern Maine Development Corporation is pleased to appoint Madeline Bradfield to the newly created role of director of youth services. Bradfield will lead the youth workforce team in providing direct services to the region’s young workers and employers.

Bradfield, a graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s in psychology and a masters in child and adolescent behavioral health, has a history of coaching and supporting young adults. She most recently served as a clinical therapist, collaborating with case managers, parents, and other stakeholders to help youth transition into the community. Additionally, Bradfield owns a small seamstress business and is an Ironman triathlete and certified coach. She lives in Bangor with her husband, Kevin Hudson, a Bangor native and educator.

Bradfield will lead the engagement of youth (aged 16-24) to enter and sustain employment successfully. She joins a workforce team of 30 employees in the 10 central and eastern Maine counties of Penobscot, Piscataquis, Aroostook, Hancock, Washington, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Somerset, Franklin, and Oxford.

Lee Umphrey, EMDC president & CEO, said, “We are delighted to have Madeline join the EMDC team. She brings energy, passion, and experience with program delivery and quality. We anticipate Madeline inspiring her colleagues and young people throughout our region.”

Eastern Maine Development Corporation is a non-profit that fosters public-private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses, and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity.