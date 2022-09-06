WINSLOW — Parish groups will join together on Sunday, Sept. 18 to host a free event that will gather parishioners and community members from Waterville, Winslow, and beyond for food, music, and relaxation.

The “Taste of Corpus Christi Parish” will be held on the St. John Church campus on Monument Street in Winslow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Different parish groups will sponsor food booths that will be organized so people can walk from booth to booth and enjoy. Menu items will include baked beans, hot dogs, chili, watermelon, and desserts. A variety of kids’ activities will also be offered, and all are welcome to attend.

Prior to the event, an outdoor Mass will be held at the St. John grotto, also located on the St. John Church campus. Participants in the Mass are asked to bring their own chairs.

The popular event has grown and developed over the years, stemming from an initial parish celebration called “Parish Fun Day” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Corpus Christi Parish in 2017.

“That was more of a parish picnic,” said Kim Suttie, pastoral life coordinator at the parish. “After a few years, we decided to switch it up and involve more parish groups. We built off The Taste of Greater Waterville that has been happening each summer for many years.”

This marks the third “Taste of Corpus Christi Parish” event, initially started in 2019 before being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

“We are fortunate to have a great committee of people who coordinate the groups and bring everything together,” said Suttie.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-872-2281.