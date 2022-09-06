ORONO – The Wilson Center and Terrell House are hosting a four-day ‘YARD SARD’ to be held Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Wilson Center parking lot (67 College Avenue).

This ‘YARD SARD’ (sale and re-distribution) is a bit different from a traditional yard sale. Through this effort, the organizers are trying to break barriers to access by removing the need for monetary exchange in order to access necessary goods. All items at the ‘YARD SARD’ will be “sold” by free-will donation on a “pay what you can” basis (which could be zero dollars)! This program is designed to help minimize landfill waste, provide affordable goods to the community, and support the Wilson Center and Terrell House regular programming and events. Donations of goods can be dropped at the Wilson Center anytime this week. All proceeds will be split evenly between the two organizations and will go back into the community by supporting the Terrell House’s community permaculture garden and student organization, and the Wilson Center’s multi-faith and social justice-based weekly programs.

The Wilson Center is an independent, progressive religious & spiritual voice for the UMaine campus. Their mission is to work for social justice, honor diversity, and offer opportunities for spiritual growth. The Terrell House is a Permaculture Living & Learning Center which hosts a residential community, educational events and a community garden. For more information about this event contact Tessa Shanteler at wilsoncenterorono@gmail.com.