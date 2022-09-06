Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Our esteemed Sen. Susan Collins appears once again to be concerned, but it comes as no surprise to this observer that the Justice Department is “pushing back” on senators’ requests to view documents squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago (Bangor Daily News article from Sept. 2).

With nearly half the Senate comprised of members of Donald Trump’s party who remain in lock-step with his brand of “leadership,” would you trust them with sensitive, classified, top secret national security communications? I thought not.

Rodney L. Hanscom

Holden