Our family would like to express our full support for Stephen J. Hemenway for state representative for House District 39.

We have known Stephen for over 10 years and align with his conservative values and want him to support our district and protect parental rights and educational freedom. Stephen J. Hemenway has our vote on Nov. 8.

Eric and Linda Leppanen

Belfast