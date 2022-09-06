U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this summer.

The 1st District Democrat said that she is only experiencing mild symptoms, which she credits COVID vaccines and a booster shot for.

“Although I am only experiencing mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted, for the safety of others I will be isolating at home while working remotely for my constituents,” Pingree said on Tuesday evening.

This is the second time this summer that Pingree has tested positive for the coronavirus, after weathering a mild case in mid-July.

Every member of Maine’s congressional delegation has tested positive at some time for COVID-19. Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King tested positive last August, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District tested positive in March and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins tested positive in April.