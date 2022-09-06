Dave Peck is going home.

The ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 sports director-anchor and Old Lyme, Connecticut, native is leaving to be a news and sports reporter at NBC Connecticut in West Hartford, which is 46 miles from Old Lyme.

“I’m very excited. I couldn’t pass this up,” said Peck, who was hired at Channel 7-Fox 22 in October 2020.

“It made sense. My hometown is 45 minutes away and my goal was always to progress in my career and this was the perfect opportunity,” he added. “I was looking for a new environment and a new challenge. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and stretching myself again.”

Sports co-anchor Tyler Krusz will become the sports director and continue to anchor.

Peck’s last day will be Sept. 12 and he will start his new job on Sept. 19.

The Bowdoin College and Northwestern University graduate said he enjoyed his time in Bangor.

“I really appreciate all the opportunities I had here,” he said. “That’s what makes this place so special to begin. Everybody cares a lot about their sports and that makes it exciting for us.”

He said he can break down his time in Bangor in two halves: when Peck worked under former sports director John Wagoner, and when Krusz joined the sports team after Wagoner’s departure.

“It’s not just covering the game. There is a lot of stuff that goes into it and that’s valuable for any position you are going into,” said the 26-year-old Peck. “It has been a lot of fun.”

He said Krusz is a perfect fit to replace him.

“Tyler will be great. I have never seen anybody with as much enthusiasm about sports, specifically basketball. He’s ready for the job,” Peck said.