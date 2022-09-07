MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer:

Tiffany Cassidy of Bangor

Jordan Harnish of Bangor

Mykela Scott of Bangor

William Kettle of Bangor

Caitlyn Pfeilsticker of Bangor

Theresa Jennings of Bangor

Jessica Hardwick of Glenburn

Sarah Johnston of Glenburn

Maranda Page of Bangor

Skylar Shackley of Bangor

Timothy Worrell of Bucksport

Katrina Hedges of Corinth

Nathaniel Madore of Corinth

Margaret Coyle of Holden

Samantha White-Guyan of Levant

Aaron McCormick of Milford

Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town

Cassandra George of Orrington

Karen George of Winterport