MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer:
Tiffany Cassidy of Bangor
Jordan Harnish of Bangor
Mykela Scott of Bangor
William Kettle of Bangor
Caitlyn Pfeilsticker of Bangor
Theresa Jennings of Bangor
Jessica Hardwick of Glenburn
Sarah Johnston of Glenburn
Maranda Page of Bangor
Skylar Shackley of Bangor
Timothy Worrell of Bucksport
Katrina Hedges of Corinth
Nathaniel Madore of Corinth
Margaret Coyle of Holden
Samantha White-Guyan of Levant
Aaron McCormick of Milford
Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town
Cassandra George of Orrington
Karen George of Winterport