Hillary Clinton really, really doesn’t want to talk about her emails again.

But the former first lady said Tuesday she can’t keep quiet about the campaign to compare her misuse of an email server to his mishandling of hundreds of top-secret documents.

“As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” the losing 2016 presidential candidate said in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified …. that’s right ZERO,” Clinton continued. “By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started.”

For four weeks since the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the former president’s MAGA supporters have sought to deflect criticism by claiming that his actions were no worse than Clinton’s.

Many Trump allies have claimed that prosecutors are guilty of a double standard because they ordered a search of Trump’s residence while Clinton’s home was never searched.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, even predicted there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is indicted after what he called the “Hillary Clinton debacle.”

Clinton countered that there is no comparison between her missteps involving emails on a private server and Trump’s taking 10,000 government documents, including hundreds of top-secret ones, when he left the White House last year.

Trump voluntarily gave back some of the documents but defied a subpoena for all the rest, prompting the explosive search by the FBI.

Federal investigators probed the former secretary of state’s email drama for months but decided against pursuing any charges, while a federal judge has already found probable cause that the documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago are evidence of crimes.

Clinton made no effort to hide her exasperation at the misinformation campaign.

“I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are,” Clinton said.

Story by Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News.