The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, tested positive for coronavirus for the second time this summer. Pingree, who has been vaccinated and received at least one booster shot, said that her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.

Scientists say that the coronavirus is likely here to stay. While the virus has yet to become endemic, it is likely on that path, and will be part of humanity for the foreseeable future.

The gubernatorial candidate’s push for a “parents bill of rights” has made an appearance on the campaign trail, but the agenda has not been revealed yet.

The first debate will be hosted on Sept. 27 by News Center Maine and the second will be run by WAGM of Presque Isle, WABI of Bangor and the Aroostook Partnership.

The U.S. Air Force is in the process of figuring out how widespread PFAS and PFOS contamination from the base is.

Luke Combs acknowledged that for many concert-goers, it’s a significant financial commitment, including gas, food, hotels, parking, child care and much more.

Mason Gibbs was enjoying a steamy August day when a friend knocked on the 10-year-old’s front door in Bangor.

Stephen King’s latest offering was written during the pandemic after the writer asked himself what would make him happy.

The Roald Amundsen, named after the first man to cross Antarctica and reach the South Pole, normally explores the Arctic and Antarctic.

Averi Varney started as the Hancock County Planning Commission’s new planner earlier this month, breaking a five-month streak of no employees working at the commission office in Ellsworth.

From L.L. Bean to dry cleaning, here are some of the things you won’t find in Aroostook County.

Scott Wadsworth of “The Essential Craftsman” will visit Northern Maine Community College to speak about the importance of skilled trades.

Noah Harnden shot a black bear hunting on a bait site maintained by Lento in the Mars Hill area.

All Christi Holmes ever wanted was to be a dog owner. After 8 years with her beloved hunting and hiking companion Argos, she had to say goodbye.

