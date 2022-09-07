Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with morning fog giving way to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, tested positive for coronavirus for the second time this summer. Pingree, who has been vaccinated and received at least one booster shot, said that her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.
Scientists say that the coronavirus is likely here to stay. While the virus has yet to become endemic, it is likely on that path, and will be part of humanity for the foreseeable future.
Paul LePage hasn’t united his party on need for ‘parents bill of rights’
The gubernatorial candidate’s push for a “parents bill of rights” has made an appearance on the campaign trail, but the agenda has not been revealed yet.
Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin set to debate only twice this year
The first debate will be hosted on Sept. 27 by News Center Maine and the second will be run by WAGM of Presque Isle, WABI of Bangor and the Aroostook Partnership.
PFAS contamination at Bangor guard base could be spreading into surrounding area
The U.S. Air Force is in the process of figuring out how widespread PFAS and PFOS contamination from the base is.
Country singer Luke Combs refunds all tickets for Saturday night concert in Bangor
Luke Combs acknowledged that for many concert-goers, it’s a significant financial commitment, including gas, food, hotels, parking, child care and much more.
Bangor 10-year-old gets recognition for calling 911 to help neighbor struggling to breathe
Mason Gibbs was enjoying a steamy August day when a friend knocked on the 10-year-old’s front door in Bangor.
Stephen King’s new novel ‘Fairy Tale’ is his best work in more than a decade
Stephen King’s latest offering was written during the pandemic after the writer asked himself what would make him happy.
The world’s 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
The Roald Amundsen, named after the first man to cross Antarctica and reach the South Pole, normally explores the Arctic and Antarctic.
After months with no staff, Hancock County planning commission finally has an employee
Averi Varney started as the Hancock County Planning Commission’s new planner earlier this month, breaking a five-month streak of no employees working at the commission office in Ellsworth.
5 things you can’t get in Aroostook County
From L.L. Bean to dry cleaning, here are some of the things you won’t find in Aroostook County.
Craftsman with huge YouTube following coming to Aroostook County
Scott Wadsworth of “The Essential Craftsman” will visit Northern Maine Community College to speak about the importance of skilled trades.
6-year-old kills a black bear and learns to tie his shoes during a trip to Maine
Noah Harnden shot a black bear hunting on a bait site maintained by Lento in the Mars Hill area.
When my dog was diagnosed with cancer, I vowed not to let him suffer. After 2 months, I kept my promise.
All Christi Holmes ever wanted was to be a dog owner. After 8 years with her beloved hunting and hiking companion Argos, she had to say goodbye.
In other Maine news …
Starbucks union workers go on strike in Biddeford
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
Maine lobster lands on national list of seafood to avoid due to threat to right whales
4 arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust
Wabanaki Alliance won’t endorse a candidate in Maine governor’s race
Where Janet Mills and Paul LePage’s race stands entering peak campaign season
Internet service providers drop their challenge to Maine privacy law
Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan
Appliances sold in Maine will soon need to meet more strict efficiency standards
Maine sisters revive drowning child in New Hampshire
New Sullivan school opening postponed by a week due to construction delays
Brand new school ready for students in Bath after arson
4 stats that show how ineffective UMaine football’s offense was against New Mexico
Bangor’s WVII sports director Dave Peck leaving station to return to Connecticut
Jackson Sabattus scores hat trick in Lee Academy’s season-opening win