Old Town 11, Orono 0

Gabe Gifford had 3 goals & 2 assists, and Grayson Thibeault and Kameron Plourde both had 3 goals as the Old Town Coyotes won at home 11-0 over the Orono Red Riots. Other scorers for Old Town were Tyler Michaud and Braydon Brown. Ian Bryant stopped all 13 shots faced while Collin Loranger and Cailan Barton combined to save 13 of 24 shots for Orono.