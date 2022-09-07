Penobscot Valley 9 (2-0), Searsport 0 (0-2)

At Howland, Savannah Durost scored her first 3 varsity goals, while fellow-freshman Lila Cummings added a goal and 3 assists, as Penobscot Valley shut out Searsport 9-0.

Ellie Austin and Rylee Moulton scored 2 goals apiece for the Howlers, while Ashlyn St. Cyr set up her teammates with 3 assists. Lauren Veino recorded her first varsity goal and assist to round out the scoring.

Lauryn Smart earned her first shutout in net, and saved all five shots she faced. PVHS improve to 2-0, and will host 2-0 Penquis on Monday, and Searsport drops to 0-2.