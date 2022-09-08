PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — Preservation of 22 historic buildings across the state will proceed with more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program awarded the projects a total of $290,438. A donor with an advised fund at MaineCF awarded an additional $2,500 grant.

Projects include repair to the Holden Town Meeting House and the First Congregational Church of East Machias, which was listed on Maine Preservation’s list of endangered buildings in 2021. Energy efficiency improvements will be made to Foss Mansion in Auburn, home of the Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County.

For a complete list of grants to preservation projects, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant Program invests in the preservation, restoration, and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. Grants from this fund focus on capital investments in historic buildings that serve as civic, cultural, or economic hubs for communities.

2022 grants:

Association culturelle et historique du Mont-Carmel, Grand Isle, to preserve and restore the clay/gypsum walls of the former church: $10,000

Bar Harbor Historical Society, to paint exterior trim and doors and paint, reglaze, and repair sashes on windows: $18,500

Cary Library, Houlton, for structural repairs to foundation walls, furnace wall, ceiling, and to replace existing knob and tube wiring: $4,450

Durham Historical Society, to restore its building: $20,000

Ellsworth Historical Society, to restore the brick facade on the north side of its museum, the 1886 Old Hancock County Sheriff’s Home and Jail: $20,000

Fifth Maine Regiment Museum, Peaks Island, to restore the building’s windows: $12,000

Friend Memorial Public Library, Brooklin, for an energy efficiency study with window sashing repairs and upgrades to the exterior of the building: $18,620

Friends of L.C. Bates Museum, Hinckley, for brick-and-mortar preservation: $4,000

Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias, to repair its roof: $20,000

Holden Historical Society, to restore its building: $7,800

Lincoln County Historical Association, Wiscasset, to repaint the building’s exterior: $10,000

Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, for an energy audit of the historic William T. Donnell House, a Victorian shipbuilder’s home: $1,600

Northeast Historic Film, Bucksport, to restore and repair masonry on its west wall: $17,500

Old Bristol Historical Society, for exterior renovation of its south wall: $8,000

Poland Spring Preservation Society, for critical repairs of the slate roof and copper flashing system of the chapel: $10,968

Quoddy Tides Foundation, Lubec, to repair the upper masonry façade: $20,000

Town of Danforth, for safety improvements at Union Hall: $20,000

Town of Greenwood, for an energy audit and roof replacement of Greenwood Town Hall: $15,000

Windham Hill United Church of Christ, for steeple repair: $20,000

Wolfe’s Neck Farm Foundation, Freeport, to replace its wood shake roof: $10,000

Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County, Auburn, for energy efficiency improvements: $20,000

Woodlawn Museum, Ellsworth, for an energy audit and restoration of gutters: $2,000

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.