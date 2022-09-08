BANGOR — Eastern Maine Development Corporation is pleased to appoint Leesah Patt as its new Disadvantaged Business Services specialist. In this role, she will provide training and support for women and minority-owned businesses across the state. The Maine Department of Transportation is the state’s official Certification Agency.

EMDC, under the auspices of MDOT, promotes the DBE program as an affirmative means to help women and minority small businesses access benefits, including tuition reimbursement, website development, individualized assistance, computer aided drafting and design, business plan development, and marketing assistance. This program creates a level playing field by helping entrepreneurs become DBE contractors, gaining exposure to transportation-related prime contractors, government agencies, and the business community.

Leesah, a Fort Hays State University graduate, is the former co-owner and founder of a food truck business and recently worked on various disaster response initiatives with FEMA and the American Red Cross in Boulder, Colorado. She also served for several years as an inpatient coordinator of the Klamath Alcohol Abuse Center in Oregon, a Transitional Life coach, and Reiki Master. An affiliated member of the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin Tribe of Oregon, she recently moved to Maine and resides in Cape Elizabeth with her family.

Lee Umphrey, EMDC president & CEO, said, “We are delighted for Leesah to join the EMDC team. Her energy, expertise, and experience will expand opportunities for small disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned businesses throughout Maine. We are confident her efforts will reinforce Maine’s progress in encouraging diversity while fostering an inclusive business environment.”

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (www.emdc.org) is a non-profit that fosters public-private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses, and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity. For information on the DBE program and application information, visit https://www1.maine.gov/mdot/civilrights/dbe/.