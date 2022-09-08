OLD TOWN, Maine – The officers and members of The American Legion Tedd-Lait Post 75 in Old Town would like to invite all veterans, supporters, and family to come check out our newly renovated Post!

Many members have spent many hours working on the renovation, and we are proudly showing It off!

The American Legion is a veterans service organization with the mission of helping veterans in our communities, helping our fellow citizens, honoring our fallen brothers and sisters, promoting Americanism, civic responsibility, and comradery with those that served our nation.

The American Legion also provides assistance to veterans with the VA, insurance, and in any other way we can.

The Legion meets once a month (third Tuesday at 6 p.m.) at the Post and has the canteen (bar) open for friendship and fun.

The Post canteen is a fully stocked bar with JukeBox, sealed ticket game, cribbage and so much more. The canteen is currently open every day from noon until close (usually about midnight). We also have a monthly meat wheel (raffle) on the second Saturday of the month at 6 p.m.

Membership in the Legion is $45 a year! Also open for membership is the Sons of the American Legion and the Auxiliary (formerly the Ladies auxiliary).

We are looking forward to our fellow veterans, their supporters, and families rejoining the Legion and working to make veterans feel welcome!

Please stop in or call if you have questions. We are here to assist veterans in any way we can.

On Sept 17 we will have a live band Crossroads will be here for your listening enjoyment!

And, as always, thank you for your service to our great nation!

Torn, frayed or damaged US flags may be dropped off any time to be disposed of properly.

The Post phone number is 207-817-0217.