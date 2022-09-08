AUGUSTA — A new endowment to honor the memory of Fr. John R. Skehan while providing tuition assistance to students attending St. Michael School in Augusta has been established through the Catholic Foundation of Maine.

Fr. Skehan, 66, the pastor of St. Michael Parish and St. Michael School, died unexpectedly on Aug. 31. Bishop Robert Deeley presided at a Mass of Christian Burial on Sept. 5 at St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

“This endowment is in memory of our beloved pastor and leader of our school, and all are encouraged to make a gift to it,” said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael School. “The endowment will be used to support student tuition. The fund is open to donations and bequests of any amount at any time to support the students who will attend St. Michael in the years to come and to honor a man who promoted the mission of this special school with such heart.”

Gifts of real property insurance, funds from retirement accounts, cash, stock, and investments are all welcome. Gifts to the endowment are not assessed, nor are annual distributions.

To view a brochure about the new endowment, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/sites/default/files/files/FrSkehanEndowment.pdf.

To learn more about the life and impact of Fr. Skehan, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/FrJohnSkehan.

For more information about this endowment or other opportunities to offer support through the Catholic Foundation of Maine, contact Executive Director Elizabeth Badger at 207-321-7820 or elizabeth.badger@catholicfoundationmaine.org.