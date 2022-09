Newspapers around the world devoted their front pages on June 2, 1953, to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and the Bangor Daily News was no exception. Below, read the BDN’s front page from that day.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at age 96, after seven decades on the British throne and as the world’s longest reigning monarch. She acceded to the throne at age 25.

Coverage of the coronation continued on June 3, 1953, with yet another BDN front page.