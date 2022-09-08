Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Like the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Joe Biden’s incendiary and divisive campaign speech — advertised as non-political — defaming me and tens of millions of patriotic Americans who didn’t vote for him as enemies of democracy, will also go down in infamy.

I have lived through the administrations of 16 presidents during the Great Depression, world wars, periods of civil unrest and natural disasters. I fought a foreign enemy in World War II. Never before have I heard such toxic rhetoric from the lips of a president.

I think it’s time to invoke the 25h Amendment and retire this man before he does further damage.

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough