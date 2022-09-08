Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I want to thank Bangor Daily News for publishing the Sept. 2 article “Fact-checking Jared Golden’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act.” The article reported that a new ad on TV misleads Golden’s stance on it and then it explains why. The ad was paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund, which was described as a group aligned with Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This fact checking by Bangor Daily News is important because Maine voters need to make their choices based on correct information. We want and need fair elections. Newspapers, TV stations and social media should call out or not run political ads that are misleading regardless of party. It is easy to take sound bites and manipulate them.

I hope Bangor Daily News will continue to call out any ad that misrepresents a candidate.

Posie Cowan

Brooksville