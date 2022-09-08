The man who was shot in Deering Oaks Park on Wednesday has died.

Walter Omal, 31, of Portland was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 6:30 p.m., according to Maj. Robert Martin, a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

Omal was treated at the scene before being taken to Maine Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, Martin said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how Omal died.

Police planned to search the Deering Oaks duck pond after the city’s public works department drains it.

Martin said no additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.