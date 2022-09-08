An eatery that opened on Portland’s Congress Street this year has been named one of the best new restaurants in the nation by Bon Appetit magazine.

Regards opened in February of this year under the guidance of California-native Neil Zabriskie. It was the only Maine restaurant that made Bon Appetit’s “best new restaurants in America” list, and only the second New England restaurant to make the list, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“Regards feels like a welcome reminder that when it comes to the very best ingredients, a little adorning goes a long way,” Bon Appetit noted, while also observing that Zabriskie’s Mexican, Japanese and Californian influences produced “savvy takes” on ways to present Maine seafood.

The prestigious food magazine in 2018 named Portland its “City of the Year,” praising its diversity in eatery options and creative restaurateurs.