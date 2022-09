Houlton 11, Lee 0

Houlton picked up the 11-0 win over Lee tonight. Freshman, Mylee Sylvia lead the way with 4 goals, Maddie Marino and Ella McCarthy each added two goals a piece, Lydia Byron finished with one goal and an assist, Natalie DeLucca added one goal, and Gabby Gentle scored one off an assist from Amelia Callnan.

Emma McCarthy had the shut out as goal keeper.