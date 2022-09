Woodland 7, Shead 1

At Woodland, Reece Sabattus led the Dragons to their first win of the season with his 5 goals. The dragons scored 5 first half goals. Sabattus with 3, Asher Bishop 1, and Ethan Monk 1. Late in the first half John Moores scored for the Tigers. The second half opened with Sabattus scoring again assisted by Dehkin Sockabasin. Sabattus scored again later on an unassisted goal.