STONINGTON – Opera House Arts is pleased to bring to the Stonington Opera House stage the internationally renowned Halcyon String Quartet presenting a lively retelling of Robert McCloskey’s beloved “Burt Dow, Deep-Water Man” on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. This whale of a tale tells the story of a Maine fisherman who heads out to sea and encounters an unlikely situation with a school of whales. This wit-filled, dramatic performance includes projections, live music, and plenty of suspense. Suitable for all ages! This is a Live! For $5 event. For more information and tickets visit operahousearts.org.

Halcyon is a collective. At their core, they are a string quartet however they often collaborate with musicians and artists from Maine and beyond to create unique and varied programs and performances. As performers, artists and collaborators, they strive to share their love of music in ways that foster connection, community, vibrancy, joy, warmth and accessibility. They strive to create programs that build partnerships with local community organizations and folks from all walks of life. Their performances are interdisciplinary and often involve a multimedia component. In each concert, they work to create a space that draws upon word, art, and music to tell a story that is relevant to our community. To learn more visit halcyonstringquartet.org

Live! for $5 is an annual series of live performances, available to all for a ticket price of only $5. The series features a wide variety of performances for intergenerational audiences and participants. Live! for $5 is made possible by the generous support of the W. F. Whitman Family Foundation, in honor of Maia Aprahamian, with additional support from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.