A core group of members of the Union of Maine Visual Artists who live in the Midcoast area, are interested in seeing if other local artists would like to join them in reforming a Midcoast chapter of the UMVA. The mission of the group would be to hold several exhibitions of member artists each year, in addition to other activities that the group would identify at a later date. The core group consists of Liv Kristin Robinson, Sally Stanton, Ann Tracy, and Deb Vendetti.

If you are a Midcoast artist who would be interested in filling out an on-line survey to assess needs of the arts community in this area, here is the link to the survey – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9RHQLP3.

You do not need to be a member of UMVA to participate in the survey. Surveys must be completed by Sept. 21.