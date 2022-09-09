Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I ask for your support of Stanley Short for the Maine Legislature. I have lived in Pittsfield for 30 years and have served on local and regional groups, working closely with many citizens of our state. I find that Short exemplifies the integrity and honesty that the people of our state want and deserve in their representatives.

Short’s background reflects dedication to the needs of his fellow workers. During his service in the workforce, he tirelessly advocated for improved salary and benefits equal to worker production. As a leader in representative organizations, he has always been attentive to health and safety issues, while upholding the production goals of employers. He is a “people person” who values the opinion and views of his neighbors.

He has served two terms in the state Legislature and continues to support candidates who identify with the needs of Maine people.

He and his wife enjoy semi-retirement in Pittsfield where his metal work, and their creativity, have adorned their property with an amazing number of life-sized creatures. People from far and wide travel to Pittsfield to enjoy the display.

Stan Short is a local Mainer who reflects the core values of our state and holds service to others as a priority.

Terrance McCannell

Pittsfield