BANGOR – On Saturday, Sept. 24 Wellspring, Inc. will hold its seventh annual 5K Race for Recovery at the Bangor Waterfront with the race at 10 a.m. and registration at 9 a.m. to benefit Wellspring. Everyone is welcome: walkers and runners, alike. With drug overdose deaths continuing to rise in the State of Maine, never has there been a better time to support Wellspring’s effort to ensure access to all who seek treatment. The race serves as an educational platform to reduce stigma by making treatment and recovery visible in a positive, healthy way.

“This event is a way to showcase our community as a safe and welcoming place that opens doors for those in recovery,” said Dawn Pelletier, board member and chair of the Race for Recovery Committee. “We’re also pleased to announce that Gordon Smith, director of Maine’s Opioid Response will welcome attendees and serve as the starter for the race.”

“Access to addiction treatment can be especially difficult for those who have limited means and this 5K event is a chance to partner with the community as we do this critical work, said Suzanne Farley, executive director of Wellspring. “People can and do recover, and we expect a strong community turnout from both allies and people in recovery. We fight stigma by showing up!”

Race details and online registration are available at www.wellspringmaine.com. For more information, call 207-941-1612 ext. 217.

The organization, operating since 1965, provides residential and outpatient addiction and mental health services.