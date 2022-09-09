BREWER — UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to five cell sites in Penobscot County, including the towns of Argyle, Brewer, Howland, Kenduskeag, and Vinegar Hill. The sites enhance UScellular’s network in the towns and are among the more than 420 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.

UScellular invested $1.5 million in these latest network advancements in Penobscot County. In 2021, the company invested $95.5 million in network upgrades, modernizations, and 5G spectrum across Maine to enhance the experience for customers.

“At Uscellular we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and a fast, reliable network to keep our customers connected to their friends and family,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Our engineers live and work in this community and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”

UScellular’s local engineers travel throughout the company’s coverage area and make continuous improvements to ensure UScellular meets its promise to provide fast, dependable service. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.



