An 18-year-old man died on Friday night after an apparent shooting accident in the Piscataquis County town of Parkman.

The man had been shooting at targets with four friends and struck a steel plate with a shotgun shell at around 6:45 p.m., WABI News reported. The shell ricocheted off the plate and struck the man, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

LifeFlight was called to assist the man, but he died at the scene, according to officials. His identity has not been released as officials notify family.

An investigation into the man’s death has been opened.