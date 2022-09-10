Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Jan Dodge is running for reelection to represent House District 39’s residents in Belfast, Northport and Belmont.

Dodge has served as the president of the local Maine Retired Teachers organization. As president, she attended many meetings in Augusta giving voice to our needs. Later, as a legislator, she worked on a budget amendment to increase funding for health insurance for retired teachers.

Dodge was instrumental in passing three education-related bills in her very first session (129th): LD 167, anti food shaming in Maine schools; LD 176, allowing an active Maine teacher to sit on the state board of education; and LD 1878, a resolution to study the use of adjunct professors in the college system. She has received a 100 percent score on the Maine Education Association’s legislative scorecard

The environment has been a focus for Dodge in the Legislature. She’s received endorsements from the Sierra Club because of her legislative efforts in prohibiting certain Neonicotinoids, which affected the important bee population, and has supported the creation of the Maine Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator, LD 1659.

Most importantly, Dodge listens to her constituents. This lady is a high energy dynamo using her common sense, intelligence and empathy. Vote Dodge on Nov. 8.

Mary Gilman

Belfast