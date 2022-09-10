Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Disappointing for Mainers, be it a minor setback, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court decision potentially rejecting Maine voters’ efforts to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor is one hard pill to swallow. This is particularly tough right now with many voters’ faith waning in our democratic institutions.

I think the statement from Central Maine Power that Maine needs the clean and renewable energy that the corridor will deliver in order to achieve its energy goals is nothing short of misinformation and an alternate reality.

Since the 1960s, Canada has dammed up major rivers. These large reservoirs flood over thousands of square miles of forest, tundra and permafrost. Melting permafrost releases large quantities of methane gas.

The amounts of water vapor released from reservoirs are staggering. Rivers are warmer and flowing into Hudson and James bays and then on to the Arctic Ocean further warming our planet.

Scientists have known that even very small changes to our cryosphere (frozen water, including in the Arctic) will have major impacts on all Earth systems, particularly on our climate. New scientific data from NASA satellite sensors show how atmospheric water vapor supercharges the Earth’s greenhouse effect.

Cliff Krolick

Parsonsfield