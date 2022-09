Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It was amusing watching Rep. Jared Golden’s latest campaign television ad where he talks about how great he is and what he’s done for Mainers — while dining on lobster as many of his constituents are struggling to put food on their tables. So Marie-Antoinette of him.

Are you sure he’s not a closet Republican?

Allison Basye

Fort Fairfield