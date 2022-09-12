The Maine Professional Drivers Association would like to announce that the 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 in an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operations.

Activities will include: A “Touch-a-Truck” event (10 a.m. to noon), truck show, drivers competition, raffle items, 50/50, good food, and great times!

Line-up will be at a new location this year. Please meet at the Hannaford Corporate Office, 145 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough from 8-11 a.m. The convoy will roll out at noon rain or shine!

MPDA’s webmaster has designed a registration process on our site (www.mpda.org/trucking4kids) where donations and sponsorships may be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

You may also call Jack Roussel at 207-671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at 207-432-3786 for additional information.