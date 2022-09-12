Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland’s Old Port early Monday morning.

Officers on foot patrol found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times on Wharf Street, near Union Street, about 1 a.m., according to Maj. Robert Martin, a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

While officers applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid, a 22-year-old woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of Fore and Union streets, Martin said Monday morning. Officers applied a tourniquet and first aid while waiting for an ambulance.

Both were taken to Maine Medical Center, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators remained at the scene through the night and were still there around dawn, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

Martin declined to release additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at 207- 874-8575.