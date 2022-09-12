Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 257 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,551 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
The number of Mainers hospitalized COVID-19 has risen by more than a quarter in the past month, a change that a hospital official said “bears watching” as students return to school and the summer tourist season winds down.
Growing up, this Husson University junior never had a pillow to sleep on
Carla Rodriguez’s cupboards and refrigerator were often empty, save for a few condiments, and she rarely had a filling meal.
High heating oil prices loom over Maine’s 2022 elections
The price of No. 2 heating oil is nearly 23 percent higher than it was at the beginning of February.
Maine needs people once on workforce fringes to close labor gap
The workforce shortage has been exacerbated by Maine’s aging population, and why experts are focused on attracting those outside the usual labor pool.
Veazie could get its 1st solar array as projects continue to multiply
The proposed two-megawatt solar array would be located in a largely empty lot in the woods off State Street.
Bigger stores struggle to buy goods, but Marden’s has too much merchandise
The Maine-based, family-run business hit its highest level of merchandise three months ago, while other stores struggle to meet demand.
Hermon’s football field project struggles to keep up with inflation
This November, voters will decide whether to authorize borrowing up to $2.7 million to fund the track and upgrades to Pottle Field at Hermon High School.
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014.
Maine hunters go to extreme lengths to stop people from stealing their trail cameras
Modern game cameras, some of which are quite valuable, also means they are tempting targets for thieves.
Could Maine be New England’s next shark capital?
In the past decade, shark sightings have increased along Maine’s coast, but it’s not easy to tell how much of an influx there has been.
Last-minute fire sprinkler issues to affect new Hancock County school through end of year
School staff will only have two days to prepare the Charles Sumner Learning Campus before students arrive back this week.
18 jaw-dropping photos from Katahdin’s famed hiking trails
If you haven’t had the opportunity to hike Katahdin, here’s some of the breathtaking views that you’ve been missing out on.
