Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Did you know that the BDN added an environmental reporter to the team? Mehr Sher is already bringing you reporting that distills complicated and complex research and regulatory matters into understandable stories on topics ranging from extreme weather to PFAS contamination, pressures on our energy grid and more. Your donation, in any amount, will help sustain this position. Learn more about why this reporting is worth your investment.

Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 257 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,551 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The number of Mainers hospitalized COVID-19 has risen by more than a quarter in the past month, a change that a hospital official said “bears watching” as students return to school and the summer tourist season winds down.

Carla Rodriguez’s cupboards and refrigerator were often empty, save for a few condiments, and she rarely had a filling meal.

The price of No. 2 heating oil is nearly 23 percent higher than it was at the beginning of February.

The workforce shortage has been exacerbated by Maine’s aging population, and why experts are focused on attracting those outside the usual labor pool.

The proposed two-megawatt solar array would be located in a largely empty lot in the woods off State Street.

The Maine-based, family-run business hit its highest level of merchandise three months ago, while other stores struggle to meet demand.

This November, voters will decide whether to authorize borrowing up to $2.7 million to fund the track and upgrades to Pottle Field at Hermon High School.

So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014.

Modern game cameras, some of which are quite valuable, also means they are tempting targets for thieves.

In the past decade, shark sightings have increased along Maine’s coast, but it’s not easy to tell how much of an influx there has been.

School staff will only have two days to prepare the Charles Sumner Learning Campus before students arrive back this week.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to hike Katahdin, here’s some of the breathtaking views that you’ve been missing out on.

In other Maine news …

2 die in Bangor head-on crash

3 injured in Fairfield crash

Franklin County woman charged with child endangerment after reportedly walking away from crash with injured daughter

18-year-old dies from apparent shotgun accident in Piscataquis County

Portland man accused of shooting woman in targeted attack

Kingfield man sentenced to 20 years for making and possessing child porn

Woman falls into ocean in Acadia as offshore storm kicks up waves

Poland Spring withdraws request to extract more water in Hollis after residents object

After nearly 40 years, Aroostook gathering place to close its doors

Caribou turns to volunteers to fight rural transportation shortage

Historic antique shop in Ogunquit destroyed in fire

Sanford family missing since June has been found safe

Old Town can now respond to medical emergencies by helicopter

Portland may move some students to 4-day week because of ed tech shortage

Railcycle in Thorndike offers unique way to enjoy the Maine outdoors